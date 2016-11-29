TURKSOY Permanent Council to hold 34th term meeting in Sheki

ASTANA. KAZINFORM With its rich historical heritage and wonderful nature, the city of Sheki was declared Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2016 upon unanimous decision of of the Ministers of Culture of TURKSOY member countries. The city of Sheki which successfully hosted many international events within this framework throughout the year is now about to give over this title to its next owner, the website of the organization reads.

The closing concert of the 34th Term Meeting of the Permanent Council of TURKSOY and the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2016 will be gathering ministers of culture of the Turkic World along with representatives of ministries and international organizations in Sheki.

The final steps of the run-up to the meeting which will be gathering delegations of TURKSOY member countries have now been completed. The meeting which will take place in the Marxal Complex on December 1st, 2016 will be gathering Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Gagauzia (Moldova) and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus along with representatives of international organizations such as TURKPA, the Turkic Academy and the Turkic Cultural Heritage Foundation.

Following the 34th Term Meeting of the Permanent Council of TURKSOY during which participants will evaluate events carried out in coordination of TURKSOY throughout 2016 and determine which personalities of the Turkic World will be commemorated as well as which city of the Turkic World will be declared as its cultural capital in 2017, ministers will attend the concert dedicated to the closing of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2016. The concert which will take place at the Sheki Drama Theater will also feature the ceremony of the handing over of the title of Cultural Capital of the Turkic World to its next owner.

TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kaseinov who made a declaration prior to the meeting said: “Our cultural capitals of the Turkic World are more than just ordinary cities. Up to now, we have given this title to Astana, Eskisehir, Kazan, Merv and Sheki. All these cities stand for the identity of the Turkic World and have been a unique source of inspiration for peace, brotherhood and tolerance for centuries.

As a matter of fact, Sheki, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2016 has made it possible for us to not only shed a light on our similarities through various academic and artistic activities but also to bring all shades of our colourful common culture together. With all these events which have been carried out in coordination of TURKSOY with the Ministry of Tourism of Azerbaijan, we have tried to introduce Sheki and its rich cultural, historical and spiritual heritage to the world. Our cultural capitals bear this title for one year, yet they will remain as cultural centers which bring the Turkic World together as long as they exist.’’ Mr. Kaseinov further expressed his best wishes of success for the 34th Term Meeting of the Permanent Council of TURKSOY which will take place with the contribution of delegations from TURKSOY member countries and representatives of international organizations.

About TURKSOY

The International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY which is the UNESCO of the Turkic World was established in 1993 upon signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey. Later on the organization was joined by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and republics subject to the Russian Federation: Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Altai, Sakha, Tyva and the Khakas Republic along with Gagauzia (Moldova) which are TURKSOY member countries with an observer status. For more than 20 years, TURKSOY has been carrying out activities to strengthen the ties of solidarity and brotherhood among Turkic peoples and introduce their rich cultural heritage to the world.

Activities carried out by TURKSOY are determined by the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of Turkic Speaking Countries and realized under the auspices of the Heads of States of Turkic Speaking Countries. Decisions met by the Permanent Council are enforced by the Secretariat General of TURKSOY. Activities carried out every year by TURKSOY such as Painters’ gatherings, Opera Days and literature congresses make it possible for scholars and artists of the Turkic World to exchange their experiences.

Thanks to TURKSOY, the Nowruz tradition which is a common tradition of the Turkic World has been introduced to the entire world. This colourful feast has been celebrated in UNESCO Headquarters in 2010, in the United Nations General Assembly Hall in 2011. Apart from its member countries, TURKSOY has held several Nowruz celebrations in many other countries until today including the USA, Germany, Austria and Great Britain.

Every year, TURKSOY also organizes various theater, cinema, music and fine arts’ festivals with the contribution of hundreds of artists from different countries. These festivals make it possible for Turkic peoples to get acquainted with eachother.

Wit hits publications, TURKSOY introduces its rich cultural heritage to the worldr. Apart from its journal published in three languages, TURKSOY also publishes many works in various dialects and languages throughout the year and carries out academic events dealing with the common history, language, literature, culture and art of Turkic peoples.

Colourful projects carried out by TURKSOY include the Koroghlu Opera by the legendary composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Mukan Tulebayev’s Birjan and Sara opera which is the first opera by a Turkic composer to have been included in the repertoire of the Turkish opera and ballet, Adnan Saygun’s Yunus Emre Oratorio which has been performed in Turkey and the USA with the contribution of 200 artists from 9 countries, the Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY which gave concerts in England, Scotland and Italy, and the Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY which won three gold medals at the European Choir Games shortly after its establishment.

TURKSOY also dedicates each year to the commemoration of illustrious personalities of the Turkic World to pay tribute to their legacy and introduce them to young generations. Another initiative of TURKSOY is the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World. Within the framework of this initiative, the title of Cultural Capital of the Turkic World was born by Astana in 2012 followed by Eskisehir in 2013, Kazan in 2014, Merv in 2015 and Sheki (Azerbaijan) in 2016.

The Turkic Council, the Turkic Academy and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation are kindred organizations which TURKSOY is working in coordination with. Furthermore, TURKSOY also carries out cooperation activities together with UNESCO, ISESCO and the Humantiarian Cooperation Foundation of the Commonwealth of Independent States. TURKSOY which is often referred to as the UNESCO of the Turkic World by the international community is the meeting point of intellectuals and artists of the Turkic World. The Headquarters of the International Organization of Turkic Culture are located in Ankara.

