TURKSOY plays vital role in promotion of Kazakh culture in Turkey - Askar Turganbayev

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Askar Turganbayev, representative of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan at the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), sat down with the Kazinform correspondent to talk about the organization's contribution to popularization of culture of the Turkic-speaking nations, strengthening of Kazakh-Turkish relations and promotion of the Rukhani zhangyru program.





Turganbayev revealed that there are nearly 40 Turkic-speaking nations in the world. At some point, they faced the challenge of losing their language and culture. They needed an international organization that would help them revive their traditions and values. Six independent states, namely Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, founded such organization - TURKSOY in 1993.

"The President of Kazakhstan is one of those who ardently support the TURKSOY. Many initiatives of President Nazarbayev are related to the development of this organization," Turganbayev noted. "One of those initiatives is electing the capital of the Turkic world every year. The Kazakh President suggested electing Astana the first cultural capital of the Turkic world at the TURKSOY Istanbul Summit in 2010. Eskisehir (Turkey), Kazan (Tatarstan), Merv (Turkmenistan) and Sheki (Azerbaijan) were named the cultural capitals of the Turkic world one at a time. This year the Kazakh city of Turkestan was elected as the cultural capital of the Turkic world."



On July 5, 2017, the session of the TURKSOY Secretary General's Office focused on the discussion of President Nazarbayev's article "Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Conscience". TURKSOY Secretary General Dyussen Kasseinov made a report about the article and it generated intense interest.







"President Nazarbayev's Rukhani zhangyru program aimed at revival of spiritual and cultural values of the Kazakhs is correlated with the work that TURKSOY does worldwide. In this respect, Turkey's experience can serve as an example," said the representative of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan at TURKSOY.



According to Turganbayev, since early school days the Turks are taught that their ancestors are descendants from Central Asia. "Textbooks at schools give an in-depth insight into the Turkish history and culture. Ideologically, this is the right thing. They are also taught to consider all the Turkic speaking people their brothers. Cinematography plays an important role in the promotion of history as well," he added.



As for specific contribution of TURKSOY into promotion of the Kazakh culture, Askar Turganbayev pointed out its great role in the popularization of works of the Kazakh writers and musicians. In 2013, the Turkic world widely celebrated the 100th anniversary of Kazakh composer Mukan Tolebayev. His opera Birzhan Sara was translated into the Turkish language and was featured into the repertoire of the State Opera and Ballet Theater in Samsun.







"Last year Turkey marked the 200th anniversary of a well-known Kazakh akyn Suyunbai Aronuly. Streets and monuments named after the Kazakh akyns appeared in Ankara, Istanbul and other Turkish cities. Ankara has parks named after Dina Nurpeisova, Tattimbet, Suyunbai and many other Kazakh historical figures," he noted.







The TURKSOY youth orchestra has recently toured the Balkans where it played pieces of the Kazakh composers. The Kazakh musicians and singers are often invited to Turkey where they manage to become very popular.



Additionally, a presentation of the 100-volume series of the Kazakh folklore Babalar sozi was held at the Gazi University in Anakara this year. It was warmly welcomed by the Turkish public.