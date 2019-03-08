TURKSOY Secretary General Kasseinov met with high-level officials in Hungary

As part of the tour aimed at introducing culture and music of the Turkic World to the amateurs of music in Hungary, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY, Ambassador Dusen Kasseinov met with high-level officials to foster diplomatic ties between Hungary and the Turkic World, Kazinform reports citing release posted on TURKSOY's website..

Ambassador Kasseinov who came to Hungary together with members of the Kyzylorda Chamber Orchestra of Kazakhstan within the framework of its tour to the Balkans and Eastern Europe, paid a visit to the Deputy President of the National Assembly of Hungary Sandor Lezsak in his office. Dusen Kasseinov informed Mr. Lezsak about the activities carried out by TURKSOY and gave him detailed information on traditional activities organized by TURKSOY every year such as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.







During theofficial meetings in Hungary, Ambassador Kasseinov also met with Secretary of State in Charge of Cultural Affairs od the Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary Peter Fekete and Deputy Secretary of State in Charge of Cultural Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Marton Schöber. The parties discussed cooperation opportunities between TURKSOY and Hungary and exchanged views on projects which could be implemented within joint cooperation with TURKSOY in culture and art.





Dusen Kasseinov also had a meeting with Rector of the Eötvös Lorand (ELTE) University Prof. Dr. Laszlo Boryh.



Prior to the concert which took place under the motto "Cultural Melodies from the Caspian Sea to the Danube River", Secretary General Kasseinov came together with Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Hungary H. E. Dr. Vilayet Guliyev along with Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary H. E. Nurbakh Rustemov, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Budapest H. E. Ahmet Akif Oktay and President of the Yunus Emre Institute Prof. Dr. Şeref Ateş in a working dinner.

