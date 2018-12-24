TURKSOY, UEATW widen scope of their coop

A cooperation protocol was signed between the International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY, the Union of Turkic Universities of the Turkic Council, the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic World UEATW and the Eurasian Silkroad Universities Consortium.

The protocol was signed during the 18th General Assembly meeting of the UEATW held in the Rectorate Building of the Gazi University on December 20th, 2018. This protocol aims at the organization of joint activities by the UEATW and Kindred Peoples of the Turkic World in cooperation with the four afore-mentioned organizations.



The protocol was signed by TURKSOY Secretary General Prof. Dusen Kasseinov, the Chairman of the Union of Turkic Universities of the Turkic Council Prof. Dr. Musa Yıldız, the Secretary General of the UEATW Dr. Ilyas Demirci and the Chairman of the Eurasian Silkroad Universities Consortium Prof. Dr. Ömer Çomaklı.



IN the meeting, TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kasseinov extended the 25th anniversary medal of TURKSOY to the Deputy Minister of Environment and Urban Planning Mücahit Demirtaş.