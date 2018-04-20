TURKSOY unveils Year of Chingis Aitmatov 2018

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The opening ceremony of the Year of Chingis Aitmatov declared by the International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY in commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the birthday of the world famous Kyrgyz author took place in Ankara on April 19th, 2018, Kazinform has learnt from TURKSOY's press service.

The event hosted by TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kasseinov took place in the Sinasi Theater Hall in Ankara and gathered the Chief Advisor to the President of the Republic of Turkey Yalçın Topçu, the Minister of Culture Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Sultanbek Cumagulov, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Ankara H. E. Ibrahim Junusov, the Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and son of Chingis Aitmatov Askar Aytmatov, the Chairman of the Executive Board of the Anatolian School Prof. Dr. Sami Güçlü, and the Deputy Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey Nihat Gül along with representatives of various institutions and organizations as well as amateurs of art and many students.

In the speech he delivered at the opening ceremony of the Year of Chingis Aitmatov, TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kasseinov said that the Turkic World is primarily a world of spiritual values and stressed that with his unique works, the Kyrgyz author Chingis Aitmatov is the best proof of this fact.

Mr. Kasseinov further said: "As a matter of fact, Chingis Aitmatov's works are a unique spiritual heritage which are strongly appreciated by all nations of the world. "Just as the great Chingis Khan conquered the world with his sword, Chingis Aitmatov conquered the world with his literary talent!", this is a perfectly true statement. The uniqueness of Aitmatov's work defeats words and time. Indeed, he has lead a truly exemplary life. Aytmatov who grew up as an orphan child was not only a caring father for his children but also the pride and honour of his nation as a world famous author, politician and statesman, Professional diplomat and volunteer peace ambassador. On the 90th anniversary of his birthday and 10th anniversary of his passing away, I would like to pay tribute to the memory of this great personality".

The Chief Advisor to the President of the Republic of Turkey Yalçın Topçu who also delivered a speech at the opening event said that Chingis Aitmatov is one of the most important authors not only of the Turkic Islamic World but also of the world in general and added: "Aitmatov is our only author whose works were translated into more than 157 languages and taken to the big screen."

Mr. Topçu who also said that Chingis Aitmatov's memory is kept alive with his name given to many streets and squares around the world stressed that his novel "Jamila" is the most beautiful love story of the world: "With his novel "Jamila" conquered the hearts of people of all religions and languages of the world as a Kyrgyz Turkic author.

When you read his works, you do not only get acquainted with Kyrgyz history and culture bu also with the conscience, philosophy, life struggle, joy, sadness and anger of his genuine protagonists".



The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Sultanbek Jumagulov stressed that Aitmatov and his work is viewed with great respect and interest not only by the Kyrgyz people but also throughout the Turkic World: "In his works, Chingis Aitmatov dealt with universal issues of humanity through examples of Kyrgyz people's life. He is the one who dealt with people's alienation as a result of the drifting away from their own national identity and values. He is the one who saw that the exploitation and treason of nature will inevitably bring about global catastrophies. All these catastrophies he already saw in the last century are ocurring today.



Aitmatov was a wise man. His valuable ideas are a precious heritage which will be further transmitted from one generation to the next. Each of us reflect upon the essence and meaning of life despite our daily struggles and all works of Aitmatov precisely deal with this very essence and meaning. His protagonists are so universal that readers of any nation can identify with them. This is what makes Aitmatov a world-class author."

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Ankara H. E. Ibrahim Junusov who also delivered a speech at the event said: "Chingis Aitmatov's soul is with us here today. Great men, great artists have two lives. One before they die and one after their death. Artists' second life may be more fruitful compred to their first life, as is the case for Chingis Aitmatov's."



Ambassador Junusov also said that according to UNESCO, Chingis Aitmatov is the third most frequently read author of the world after William Shakespeare and Lev Tolstoi: "Chingis Aitmatov is the great son not only of the Turkic World but rather of the entire world."



Askar Aitmatov, the son of Chingis Aitmatov and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan extended his gratitude to TURKSOY for having dedicated the year 2018 to the commemoration of Chingis Aitmatov. Mr. Askar Aytmatov also stressed that as one of the most efficient organizations of the Turkic World. TURKSOY has been carrying out wide-scope activities of great importance as the common cultural platform of the Turkic World for many years.



Mr. Aitmatov who said that memories are the only treasure of each and every person further added: "Nations are the reflection of individuals: each nation has its own history and character. As we commemorate Chingis Aitmatov, we contribute to the enrichment of the cultural heritage of the Turkic World."



The Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Anatolian School Prof. Dr. Sami Güçlü who also contributed to the organization of the event said that nearly 2000 students from 25 cities in Turkey have read all works by and on Chingis Aitmatov in the period elapsed since october last year.



Prof. Dr. Güçlü added that these students will make presentations on Aitmatov in various cities in Turkey.



The opening speeches were followed by a panel discussion chaired by the Dean of th Faculty of Pedagogical Studies of the Maltepe University Prof. Dr. Ramazan Korkmaz and featuring contributions on the life and work of Chingis Aitmatov by the famous author and Chairman of the Authors' Union of Azerbaijan, Anar Rzayev, the Chairman of the Authors' Union of Kazakhstan Ulugbek Esdauletov and the Member of the Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic and Director of the Chingis Aitmatov Institute Prof. Dr. Abdıldacan Akhmataliev.



The event which gathered hundreds of fervent admirers of Aitmatov in the Sinasi Theater Hall ended with a performance featuring extracts from Aitmatov's theater plays.