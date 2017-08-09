TURKSOY Youth Chamber Choir gives unforgettable performance in Develi

DEVELI. KAZINFORM - Since its establishment upon initiative of Ambassador Dusen Kasseinov, the Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY, the Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY has given countless concerts introducing works by composers of the Turkic World and performing world classics in the most prestigious venues of Europe and Asia under its conductors Elnara Kerimova fromm Azerbaijan and Gulmira Kuttybadamova from Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from turksoy.org.





The choir which is on tour in Turkey this year with young artists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey gave its first concert within the framework of the 35th International Minstrel Seyrani Culture and Art Festival in the district of Develi in Kayseri.





The choir first met with Mr. Mehmet Cabbar, the Mayor of Develi in his office. The Head of the delegation and Representative of Kazakhstan to TURKSOY Mr. Askar Turganbayev informed the Mayor about the choir and extended souvenirs of TURKSOY to him.





Later on, the delegation met with the District Governor of Develi Murat Duru and exchanged views on the contribution of the choir to cultural and artistic exchanges in the Turkic World. At the end of the meeting both parties extended souvenirs to eachother.





Events held within the framework of the 35th International Minstrel Seyrani Culture and Art Festival took place at the Republic Square and raised great enthusiasm among citizens of Develi.





The opening ceremony of the festival which gathered the MP of the AK Party from Kayseri Sami Dedeoğlu, the District Governor of Develi Murat Duru, the Mayor of Develi Mehmet Cabbar, as well as businessmen took place in the presence of a large audience. The opening speeches of the ceremony were delivered by members of the district protocol and the Representative of Kazakhstan to TURKSOY Mr. Askar Turganbayev.





The speeches were followed by wonderful performances of the Rubnica Folk Dances Ensemble from Bulgaria and of the Caucasian Association.





The Closing Event of the Festival featured the Youth Chamber Choir of TURKSOY. The choir which performed songs from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Turkmenistan received standing ovations from citizens of Develi.

The Youth Chamber Coir of TURKSOY remained on stage for approximately an hour and enchanted the audience with its colourful performance.











