TURKSOY Youth Chamber Orchestra to give concerts in UK

LONDON. KAZINFORM The Youth Chamber Orchestra of TURKSOY plans to give a series of concerts in the UK to mark the 25th Anniversary of the independence of Central Asian countries.

Young talents from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Bashkortostan (RF) will perform in Oxford on 25th July, in London on 26th July and in Edinburgh on 30th July 2016.

The additional information on the concerts available at: tour.turksoy.org.