ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day before Istanbul hosted the grand final of the international TV Song Contest "Turkvizyon-2015".

Kazakhstan was represented by Orda boy band which performed "Olay yemes" song. Domestic quartet scored a total of 185 points and took the second place. The winner of the contest was Zhiydesh Idirissova from Kyrgyzstan (194 points). Third place went to Gorki Durmaz (Turkey) who gained 175 points.