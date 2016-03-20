Turnout at Kazakh parliamentary elections in Pakistan exceeds 60% (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The polling station №210 has opened its doors at the Kazakh Embassy in Pakistan at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

"The voters have been very active since early morning. Over 60% of voters - mainly students and nationals of Kazakhstan residing in Pakistan - have cast their votes by afternoon," the Kazakh Embassy in Pakistan said in a statement.

"The elections are being held in a festive and friendly atmosphere despite the situation in the country," the embassy said.

