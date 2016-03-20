  • kz
    Turnout at Kazakh parliamentary elections in Pakistan exceeds 60% (PHOTO)

    20:49, 20 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The polling station №210 has opened its doors at the Kazakh Embassy in Pakistan at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

    "The voters have been very active since early morning. Over 60% of voters - mainly students and nationals of Kazakhstan residing in Pakistan - have cast their votes by afternoon," the Kazakh Embassy in Pakistan said in a statement.
    "The elections are being held in a festive and friendly atmosphere despite the situation in the country," the embassy said.

    Parliament Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Majilis elections 2016 News
