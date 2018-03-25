Tursyngaliyev, Dychko climb world boxing rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's boxers Mussa Tursyngaliyev (7-0-0, 6 KOs) and Ivan Dychko (5-0-0, 5 KOs) have moved considerably up the world boxing rankings right after the recent wins in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., Sportinform reports.

Beating Dominican boxer Luis Hinojosa (31-13, 18 KOs) as the referee stopped the contest, Mussa Tursyngaliyev (6-0, 5 KOs) went 167 positions up to rank 242nd in the Boxrec.com rankings. It is to be recalled that the Kazakh boxer won the title of the North American Boxing Association (WBA NABA).

Kazakh super heavyweight boxer Ivan Dychko, who knocked out Stephen Kirnon (2-1-0, 1 KO) of the U.S., climbed 41 positions and now ranks 217th.

It bears reminding that Dychko and Tursyngaliyev earlier signed promotion contracts with the Heavyweight Factory promotion company.