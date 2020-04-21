Turtles, sharks return to Thailand's shores in absence of tourists

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - Rare sea turtles and reef sharks are some of the endangered species that have been sighted in recent weeks off the coast of Thailand, where beaches have been emptied of tourists due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although experts warn that the pandemic may also have a negative impact on marine life, EFE informs.

In early April, Thailand, which had close to 40 million tourists last year, closed its borders to the arrival of foreign visitors.