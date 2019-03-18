TWESCO approves important dates of the Turkic world in 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The regular meeting of the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) scientific council took place in Bishkek.

Vice Ministers of Education and Science of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan, and vice Minister of Education of Turkey and the head of the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) attended the meeting. During the meeting, the head of the Academy reported on the work done in 2018 and introduced the plans for 2019. Moreover, members of the council approved the list of important dates of the Turkic World in 2019, and discussed issues of cooperation in the field of education and science, the academy's press service reports.

Important dates of the Turkic world in 2019:

1. 950 years since the compilation of Yusuf Balasaguni's "Kutadgu Bilig"

2. 750th anniversary of the Talas Kurultaj, which contributed to the formation of the Golden Horde and Moghulistan

3. 650th anniversary of the poet Imameddin Nasimi

4. 75th anniversary of famous scholar Istvan Kongur Mandoki

5. 100th anniversary of the nation-liberation movement led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Turkey

6. 10th anniversary of the Nakhichevan Treaty, which plays an important role in the integration of the Turkic world

Reference:

According to Article 4 of the Agreement on the Establishment of the Turkic Academy, the Turkic Academy is headed by the Scientific Council. The executive body of the Academy is represented by the President.

At the third meeting of the Ministers of Education of the Turkic World, held in Baku on November 28, 2014, relevant ministers of the Turkic Council member-countries decided to establish the Scientific Council of the Turkic Academy. The Council includes Ministers of Education of the Turkic Council, the President and Vice President of the Turkic Academy. The first meeting of the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) Scientific Council was held in Astana on 5 September 2015.