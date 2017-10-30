  • kz
    TWESCO commemorates famous Hurngarian turkologist

    08:22, 30 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZIFORM On Saturday the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) held events in memory of a famous Hungarian Turkologist Istvan Kongur Mandoki.

    The delegation consisting of head of the Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, scholar's wife Onaisha Maksumkyzy who arrived from Hungary, member of the Council of Elders of the Turkic Council Adil Akhmetov, Consul General of Hungary in Almaty Ferenc Blaumann, Professor of the Manas Kyrgyz-Turkish University Kadyrali Konkabayev and Director of the Akhmet Baitursynov Institute of Linguistics first of all  visited the school No.154 named after the scientist in Almaty to pay tribute to Mandoki and his great contribution to the Turkology.

    Istvan Kongur Mandoki was born in 1944 in the city of Karcag, Hungary. He is a famous Turkologist and Kipchak researcher, who studied the ancient history of Hungarians and Cumans, as well as the Turkic-Madyar connections. Mandoki was buried in the Kensay cemetery in Almaty.

