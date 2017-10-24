TWESCO holds event dedicated to Modernization 3.0

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) held a meeting dedicated to President Nazarbayev's program "Modernization of public consciousness" at the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies (TUFS), TWESCO press service reports.

The head of the Academy Darkhan Kydyrali explained the essence of Nursultan Nazarbaev's program and Japanese experts on Central Asia Komatsu Hisao, Kimura Satoru, Shimada Shizuo, Tetsu Akiyama and Sakai Hiroki shared their views on the relevance of the program "Modernization 3.0".







The experts believe that the tasks outlined by the Head of State will contribute to the advancement of science and culture in Kazakhstan.







Summing up the meeting, the head of TWESCO thanked the participants for taking an active part in the discussion of such an important initiative.



