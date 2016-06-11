Twin blasts hit Damascus suburb

DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM - Two blasts have rocked the south Damascus suburb of Sayyida Zeinab, resulting in a number of casualties, Syrian state TV reports. 9 people were reportedly killed.

At least one of the attacks was caused by a car bomb.



Sayyida Zeinab is home to Syria's holiest Shia Muslim shrine.



The neighbourhood has been hit by a number of attacks. Two bombings earlier this year - both claimed by the so-called Islamic State - killed more than 150 people.



Source: BBC News