BAKU. KAZINFORM The death toll of double explosions in the Syrian city of Homs has risen to 26, while over 100 people have been hospitalized, a member of staff of the city's central hospital said Sunday.

"The death toll has increased to 26, 100 people have been hospitalized with various injuries," the hospital employee told RIA Novosti.

The attacks were reportedly carried out by suicide bombers.

Source: Trend.az