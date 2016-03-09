Twins &#39;with different fathers&#39; born in Vietnam

LONDON. KAZINFORM An extremely rare set of twins with different fathers has been born in Vietnam, according to a scientist in the country.

Prof Le Dinh Luong, president of the Genetic Association of Vietnam, said DNA testing at his Hanoi lab had confirmed the twins had different fathers, the first such case that he knows of in Vietnam. Only seven cases of bi-paternal twins had been reported in the world as of 2011.

Luong declined to give details to protect the family’s confidentiality.

The online newspaper Dan Tri reported that a 34-year-old man from northern Hoa Binh province had had DNA testing after being pressured by his family because the twins did not look alike.

One has thick wavy hair while the other has thin and straight hair.

DNA testing of the mother to rule out a hospital mix-up showed that both children were hers, the report said.

The twins, who are now two, were born on the same day and are the same sex, it said.

Luong said bi-paternal twins could happen if two eggs from the same mother were fertilised by sperm from two different men between one and seven days apart in an ovulation period.

Source: The Guardian