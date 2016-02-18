Twitter makes GIF posts possible

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - Twitter is introducing a new GIF search that will allow users to look through the GIF library and select GIFs for their Tweets and Direct Messages.

As of May 2015, Twitter had over 500 million users, with over 330 of them being active. In 2013, Twitter was one of the ten most-visited websites.

"Starting today, GIF search will roll out over the coming weeks to everyone around the world on iOS, Android, and twitter.com," Twitter said in a Wednesday release.

The San Francisco-based Twitter online social networking service, launched in 2006, allows users to post short messages called "Tweets."

However, last week, Twitter reported that the number of its active users decreased in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2015.

