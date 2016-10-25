  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Twitter planning hundreds of job cuts this week

    08:45, 25 October 2016
    Photo: None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The social media giant Twitter may cut hundreds of jobs across the board, US media reported.

    Bloomberg reported on Monday that sources said Twitter may cut about 300 jobs, which is about 8 percent of the workforce, as soon as this week, Sputnik reports.

    Twitter's sales growth has slowed, the report explained, adding that an attempt to seek a sale failed after Salesforce.com Inc., The Walt Disney Co. and Alphabet Inc. backed out from bidding.

    About the same percentage of the workforce was present after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey took over as chief executive officer, the report noted.

    Source: Sputnik

    Photo: © AFP 2016/ Leon Neal

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!