Twitter suspends 125,000 accounts related to terrorism in 2015

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The company has been recognized by the White House and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for contributing to efforts to counter violent extremism.

"Since the middle of 2015 alone, we've suspended over 125,000 accounts for threatening or promoting terrorist acts, primarily related to ISIS [the Islamic State]," the statement said on Friday.

Twitter acknowledged the challenges of countering extremist messaging, stating, "There is no 'magic algorithm' for identifying terrorist content on the Internet." The company added that it will continue its work with relevant authorities and "aggressively enforce" its rules.

Twitter users are specifically prohibited from "threatening or promoting terrorism," according to the updated terms of use.

In July 2015, FBI Director James Comey told US lawmakers that the Islamic State had more than 21,000 English-language followers on Twitter, and raised concerns about the terrorist group's use of social media as a recruitment tool.

Source: Sputniknews.com