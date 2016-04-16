  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two 5m earthquakes strike near Almaty

    09:31, 16 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Two 5-magnitude earthquakes have occurred 541 km south-west from the city of Almaty, in the border area of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and 899 km south-west from the city, in the territory of Afghanistan.

    The first quake occurred 16 April 2016 at 08:39 am Almaty time. The epicenter was located in 541 km south-west from the city of Almaty, in the border area of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Energy class was 11.6. Magnitude - MPV 5.5. The depth was 10 km. There is no Information about the tangibility.
    The second was registered 16 April 2016 at 08:10 am. The epicenter was located 899 km south-west from the city of Almaty, in the territory of Afghanistan. Energy class was 10.9. Magnitude - MPV 5.3. The depth of the quake is 100 km. there is no information about the tangibility.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!