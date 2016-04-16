Two 5m earthquakes strike near Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Two 5-magnitude earthquakes have occurred 541 km south-west from the city of Almaty, in the border area of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and 899 km south-west from the city, in the territory of Afghanistan.

The first quake occurred 16 April 2016 at 08:39 am Almaty time. The epicenter was located in 541 km south-west from the city of Almaty, in the border area of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Energy class was 11.6. Magnitude - MPV 5.5. The depth was 10 km. There is no Information about the tangibility.

The second was registered 16 April 2016 at 08:10 am. The epicenter was located 899 km south-west from the city of Almaty, in the territory of Afghanistan. Energy class was 10.9. Magnitude - MPV 5.3. The depth of the quake is 100 km. there is no information about the tangibility.