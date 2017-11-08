Two Belarusians among top 11 football players in Kazakhstan in 2017

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Defender Igor Shitov and half back Ivan Mayevsky, the Belarusian players of FC Astana, were ranked among the best performers in the 2017 Kazakhstan Premier League by the website sports.kz, BelTA has learned.

The two Belarusians were among the leaders of Astana and won the 2017 championship. Ivan Mayevsky played 30 matches and scored 3 goals, Igor Shitov scored once in 27 games. The ranking features another three athletes of FC Astana: defenders Yuri Logvinenko, Dmitry Shomko, and midfielder Patrick Twumasi (Ghana).



The top 11 also includes three players of the 2017 vice champion FC Kairat (Almaty): midfielders Bauyrzhan Islamkhan, Andrei Arshavin (Russia), and forward Gerard Gohou (Ivory Coast); goalkeeper Dmitry Nepogodov (Ukraine) and center back Fernander Kassai (Central African Republic) of FC Tobol; and Carlos Fonseca, a Portuguese attacking midfielder of FC Irtysh (Pavlodar), Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .