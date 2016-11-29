Two big apartment complexes commissioned in Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin has presented keys to 90 apartments to new owners as part of celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence and on the threshold of the Day of the First President. The new apartment complexes are situated in Saryarka micro-district in Kokshetau city.

Veterans of the Great Patriotic War, orphans, young families and many others can now move into to their new apartments, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.







"Since early days of independence Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has strived to build our statehood as a big home for all Kazakhstanis comfortable to live in. That is why he made it a priority of his state policy to provide housing to every family in Kazakhstan. In order to make that happen the following state programs - "Regions' Development for 2020", "Affordable Housing 2020", "Nurly Zhol" and "Housing for young families" - were adopted.







According to the press service, construction of the new micro-district that began in 2014 is underway. 20 apartment complexes with total area of 58,309 sq.m. for 755 families have been built since then.







A kindergarten and a fire safety station have been put into service in the micro-district to make living their even more comfortable. A school for 900 students is set to be built there as well.







Saryarka micro-district is believed to become one of the most prestigious places to live in in Akmola region in the nearest future.



