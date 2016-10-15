Two cars caught fire after collision in Akmola region
12:15, 15 October 2016
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Four people were injured as a result of a road traffic accident on the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway.
According to Kazakhavtodor, the tragedy occurred on Saturday at around 09:40am on the 272nd km of Astana-Petropavlovsk highway, near Kenessary village of Burabay district.
Two cars – Toyota Land Cruiser and Toyota Previa – collided with each other and then caught fire. Four people got injuries as a result of the accident. All of them were transported to a hospital in Kokshetau, Akmola region. An investigation is underway.
