  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two cars caught fire after collision in Akmola region

    12:15, 15 October 2016
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Four people were injured as a result of a road traffic accident on the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway.

    According to Kazakhavtodor, the tragedy occurred on Saturday at around 09:40am on the 272nd km of Astana-Petropavlovsk highway, near Kenessary village of Burabay district.

    Two cars – Toyota Land Cruiser and Toyota Previa – collided with each other and then caught fire. Four people got injuries as a result of the accident. All of them were transported to a hospital in Kokshetau, Akmola region. An investigation is underway.

     

    Крупное ДТП с пожаром на трассе Астана - Бурабай.

    Видео опубликовано 🇰🇿© ZTB.KZ 2016 (@ztb_video) Окт 14 2016 в 10:42 PDT

    Tags:
    Road accidents Akmola region Accidents Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!