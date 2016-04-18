  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two cars collide, go on fire in Atyrau region

    13:40, 18 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Two people were injured after two cars collided and went on fire on a highway in Atyrau region, local police said.

    According to reports, the KIA and UAZ cars collided on the Aktobe-Atyrau highway near Dossor village.
    Paramedics rushed a passenger travelling in the UAZ vehicle to the nearest hospital where he was put into intensive care unit. One of the passengers from the KIA vehicle was also hospitalized.
    A five-year-old child, who was in one of the cars, escaped unharmed.
    An investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Incidents Regions Atyrau region Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!