    Two cars go on fire after collision in Shymkent

    13:35, 28 September 2016
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Two cars caught fire in a road accident in Shymkent city on Tuesday.

    According to reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Argynbekov Street and Baidibek Bi Avenue. After the collision of an Audi car and a Gazel vehicle, one of the wheels exploded causing the fire to start.

    Firefighters were summoned to the scene to battle the blaze.

    Both drivers escaped unharmed.

    The police are investigating the incident.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Turkestan region Kazakhstan Regions Accidents News
