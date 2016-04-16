Two Central Asian CSTO states to gather joint drills soon

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The military contingent of Kyrgyzstan's Armed Forces left for neighboring Tajikistan on Saturday to take part in the exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Kyrgyz General Staff ‘s press service said.

"The military contingent of the military unit 52870 of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic has quit the place of permanent deployment and left for the training center of Magob in the Republic of Tajikistan," the press service said in a statement.

Kyrgyz servicemen will participate in the special exercises of the forces and means of the armed forces' intelligence service of the CSTO member states, dubbed Search 2016, the General Staff added.

The maneuvers will begin on April 18 and will be held in two stages, during which the troops of the allied states are expected to work out practical steps for organizing and conducting reconnaissance.

The drills are due to wrap up on April 22, according to Kyrgyzstan's General Staff.

