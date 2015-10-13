ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two children died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Akmola region.

"The tragedy occurred October 12. According to the telephone message received by Yereimentau internal affairs division, five people living at 4-Gagarin Street got carbon monoxide poisoning. Three of them were taken to an intensive care unit of the Yereimentau Central Hospital. Two children born 2010 and 2013 died," the press service of the regional emergencies department says.