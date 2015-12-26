Two children injured in road accident in Mangystau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two children were injured in a road accident in Munaily district of Mangystau region, Kazinform has learnt from Lada.kz.

According to local police department, a 19-year-old resident of Kyzyltobe village lost control of his Mitsubishi Pajero and crossed into the oncoming lane. As a result, he collided with Subaru Forester car driven by a 31-year-old resident of the same village. Two passengers of the car - a 7-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother - got various injuries and were taken to a local hospital. A 34-year-old woman got severe injuries in another accident that occurred on the Aktai-Zhanaozen highway. As the police explained, a 22-year-old driver of Niva crashed into a Toyota Camry. As a result, the driver of the Toyota was hospitalized with serious traumas.