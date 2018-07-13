Two children left unattended fall from height in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Children fell from the height in two cities of Karaganda region on Thursday. Both have survived and are at the hospitals now, Kazinform reports.

According to regional emergencies service, a three-year-old girl was left unattended by adults and plummeted from a balcony on the fourth floor of a residential complex in the town of Priozersk.



A two-year-old child was hurt in an analogous incident in the town of Satpayev. He fell out of the window of an apartment on the first floor. Paramedics rushed both kids to local hospitals.



Rescuers ask parents across Kazakhstan not to neglect their responsibilities and not to leave them unattended.