    Two Chinese clubs bound for Russia-led ice hockey league - official

    19:17, 03 December 2015
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Two Chinese ice hockey clubs can join the Russia-led Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Vyacheslav Fetisov, a member of the KHL board of directors, said on Thursday.

    "We have planned cooperation from the very beginning. I think KHL should have at least two teams from China," he said. These could be formed from local teams and foreign players, the director added, noting that Russia was ready to help hockey development in China.

    KHL was founded in 2008. It comprises 28 member clubs based in Russia, Belarus, Croatia, Finland, Kazakhstan, Latvia and Slovakia and plans to expand to more countries.

    For more information go to TASS

