Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained with 22 kg of heroin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kordai border guards have detained two citizens of Kyrgyzstan who tried to smuggle 22 kg of heroin to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

September 21 border guards detained two citizens of Kyrgyzstan, aged 48 and 53. In their car GAZ-3110 the police officers found 45 bricks of heroin totaling 21 kg 923 g, the press service of the Border Service of Kazakhstan National Security Committee informed. The men were detained. The case was sent to law enforcement forces.