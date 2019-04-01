Two cold waves predicted in Kazakhstan in April

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In April, the air temperatures will be within the climate normal in the northern half of Kazakhstan and 1 degree Celsius above the normal in the southern half of the country, Kazinform reports.

According to weather forecasters, two cold waves are predicted. Air temperatures will drop in the middle of the first third of the month and in the first half of the second third: -3...-8 (-11 in some areas) at night and 0...+5 (+8 in some areas) in the daytime in northern and northwestern Kazakhstan, up to +5...+10 (0 in some areas) at night and +10...+15 (+20 in some areas) in the daytime in the southern half.

In the western part of the country, it will get colder at the beginning of the first and second ten-day periods: 0...-5 at night and +5...+10 during the daylight hours.

In central and eastern Kazakhstan, the cold wave is expected to be at the end of the first third and the middle of the second third of April: down to -3 ... -8 (-11 in some areas) at night and +5...+10 in the daytime.

The decline in air temperatures will be followed by warm spells. At the beginning of the first and third ten-day periods of the month, the air temperatures will rise up to +8...+13 (+18 in some areas) in the northern, central, and eastern regions and up to +20...+25 (+15 in some areas) in the southwestern and southern parts of the country. Besides, some areas of southwestern and southern Kazakhstan will see air temperatures up to +30 degrees at the beginning of the third decade.