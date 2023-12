KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM -The incident took place in Arshalinskiy district of Akmola region.

According to the regional Internal Affairs Department, the incident took place on October 5 at 7:30 am. Daewoo Nexia car fell off a bridge at the entrance to Arshaly village. As a result of the accident two people have been killed. The rescue operation involved 4 officers and 1 vehicle of the regional Emergency Department.