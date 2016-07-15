Two dead and six injured in road accident in Kostanay region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An off-roader and an ambulance had a head-on collision on the Kostanay-Auliyekol-Surgan road. A driver and a passenger of the ambulance died at the scene, and the other 6 people sustained various types of injured, and they were taken to hospital.

"A driver of Land Cruiser Prado lost control of the car and drove into the oncoming lane which led to the head-on collision with the ambulance car," Alau.kz citing representative of the department for internal affairs of Kostanay region Yuri Panasenko.

The driver and the passenger of the ambulance died at the scene. Another passenger of the ambulance with various injuries was taken to the Oktyabrsk village hospital.

The driver and four passengers of the off-roader were also taken to hospital.