Two dead, at least 14 injured in Florida nightclub shooting

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Police in Fort Myers, Florida, confirmed that a shooting outside a local nightclub has left two dead and at least 14 injured, NBC 2 reported on Monday.

The incident occurred at the car park of the Club Blu Bar and Grill, which hosted an event for teenagers, the TV channel said. A suspect was detained.

Police are "actively canvassing the area looking for other persons who may be involved in this incident," NBC 2 quoted the Ford Myers police department as saying.

The tragedy in Fort Myers comes a month after the deadliest mass shooting in US history when a gunman killed 49 people in a nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Kazinform refers to TASS