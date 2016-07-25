  • kz
    Two dead, at least 14 injured in Florida nightclub shooting

    16:31, 25 July 2016
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Police in Fort Myers, Florida, confirmed that a shooting outside a local nightclub has left two dead and at least 14 injured, NBC 2 reported on Monday.

    The incident occurred at the car park of the Club Blu Bar and Grill, which hosted an event for teenagers, the TV channel said. A suspect was detained.

    Police are "actively canvassing the area looking for other persons who may be involved in this incident," NBC 2 quoted the Ford Myers police department as saying.

    The tragedy in Fort Myers comes a month after the deadliest mass shooting in US history when a gunman killed 49 people in a nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

    Kazinform refers to TASS

