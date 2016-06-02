Two dead in California campus shooting

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Two men are dead, including a gunman, following a shooting at the University of California, Los Angeles, police say.

Investigators do not believe there are any outstanding suspects and a lockdown has been lifted, BBC News reports.



The two dead were found inside a small office in an engineering building. Neither has been identified.



A gun was also recovered from the scene, LA police chief Charlie Beck told reporters.



"A homicide and a suicide occurred," he said.



"It appears to be entirely contained... There are no suspects outstanding and no continuing threat to UCLA's campus.



"[There is] evidence there there could be a suicide note but we don't know at this point."



Staff and students were slowly returning to the campus grounds on Wednesday afternoon, the police chief said.



Earlier a researcher working in the northern part of the extensive campus told BBC News she and her colleagues had barricaded themselves inside their building.



About 43,000 students are enrolled at UCLA.



The university has cancelled classes for the day. They are expected to resume on Thursday.