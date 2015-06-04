Two die as car capsizes in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Two people were killed and one seriously injured in a deadly road accident in Karaganda region on Wednesday, authorities say.

According to reports, the accident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway on June 3. A Mercedes driver lost control of the car, it capsized on the road and ended up in a ditch. The 23-year-old driver and the 25-year-old passenger died at the scene. One more passenger who was traveling in the car was rushed to the regional medical center in Karaganda city.