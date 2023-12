KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A car with four people fell through ice in Karaganda region killing two of them.

The accident occurred 40 km away from Molodyozhnyi village, Osakarovka district, Karaganda region. The car fell through ice while driving over one of the water reservoirs.

Two men got out of the car. The bodies of another two, born in 1985 and 1982, were pulled out of the water today in the morning.