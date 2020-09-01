Two die in tractor-motorcycle crash in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – A road accident that killed two motorcyclists occurred in Zhaksynsk district, Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the region’s police department.

The accident happened on the country road in Zhaksynsk district, Akmola region and involved the K-701 tractor and the motorcycle.

According to the regional police department, the K-701 tractor driver driving in the direction of the village of Belagash hit the Racer motorcycle killing two – the 26-year-old and 36-year-old.

A pre-trail inquiry into the case is said to be underway.