Two die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A woman and an 11-year-old girl were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to Nursultan Nurakhmetov, official representative of the regional Emergency Dept.

According to his words, the tragedy occurred on October 19 in a town of Makinsk, Akmola region. A woman aged 22 and an 11yo girl were found dead in a detached house.

A closed chimney damper of the furnace is blamed for the accident.