Two died in crash involving concrete mixer in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Two people died as a result of the road accident involving a concrete mixer in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

According to the local police department, the tragedy occurred in Bostandyk district of the city.

Two passengers (born 1998, 1999) of Lexus died as the car and Howo concrete-mixer truck collided with each other. The driver of Lexus was hospitalized with various traumas.

An investigation is underway.



