Two died in Karaganda road accident

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Two people died and two more got injuries in a road-traffic collision in Karaganda city yesterday Nov 2, regional internal affairs department informs.

The accident took place on the 15th main line of Karaganda-Temirtau highway. Toyota Camry and Toyota Land Cruiser cars crashed into each other as a result of which two passengers died of multiple traumas at the spot and two more were injured. "Pre-trial investigation has been launched. According to preliminary version, one of the cars crossed into the oncoming lane," an official statement reads.