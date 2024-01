ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two earthquakes have hit the territory of Kyrgyzstan earlier today, Kazinform reports.

Tremors of the first earthquake measuring 4.6 on the MPV scale were recorded at 8:04 a.m. Almaty time. It hit 301 kilometers southwest of Almaty city.



The epicenter of the second earthquake measuring 4.0 on the MPV scale was located 307 kilometers south of Almaty city. It was registered at 10:52 a.m. Almaty time.