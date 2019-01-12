  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two earthquakes hit south of Almaty

    13:33, 12 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two earthquakes have been recorded near Almaty city this morning, Kazinform reports.

    The first one was registered in the territory of China, 410 kilometers south of Almaty city. Measuring 5.4 on the MPV scale, it hit at the depth of 15 kilometers at 10:32 a.m. Almaty time.

    The second earthquake measuring 4.0 on the MPV scale stroke at 11:40 a.m. Almaty time. The epicenter of the quake was located in the territory of China, 433 kilometers south of Almaty city. It had a depth of 20 kilometers.

    Tags:
    Almaty Top Story Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!