  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two earthquakes shake China 15 minutes apart

    15:35, 08 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two earthquakes have hit the territory of China 15 minutes apart.

    The first quake, measuring 4.3 on the MPV scale, was registered at 1:56 p.m. Almaty time. Its epicenter was located 387 kilometers southwest of Almaty city. It had a depth of 5 kilometers. The second quake measuring 4.9 on the MPV scale was recorded at 2:13 p.m. Almaty time. It hit the territory of China, 330 kilometers south of Almaty city and had a depth of 5 kilometers.

    Tags:
    Almaty News Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!