  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Two earthquakes shake Tajikistan 40 minutes apart

    17:27, 07 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two earthquakes have been registered on the territory of Tajikistan 40 minutes apart.

    The first quake hit the territory of Tajikistan, 601 southwest of Almaty city at 3:24 p.m. Almaty time. The earthquake measuring 5 on the MPV scale had a depth of 10 kilometers. The second quake measuring 5.5 on the MPV scale jolted Tajikistan at 4:04 p.m. Almaty time. Its epicenter was located 590 kilometers southwest of Almaty city and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

    Tags:
    Tajikistan Almaty News Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!