    Two earthquakes strike near Kazakh borders

    10:56, 22 February 2017
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 22nd, 2017 two earthquakes were registered 184 and 336 km from Almaty, on the territories of Kyrgyzstan and China respectively.

    At 8:15:25 am local time, an earthquake with the epicenter 184 kilometers south of Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan was registered. Its energy class was measured as 10.6 and magnitude - MPV 5.0.

    At 8:22:39 am local time an earthquake with the epicenter 336 kilometers south of Almaty on the territory of China was registered. Its energy class was measured as 10.3 and magnitude - MPV 4.7, CSO Almaty statements read.

     

