    Two-episode documentary Chosen by the time released

    10:41, 14 July 2018
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A two-episode documentary Naznachenniy vremenem (Chosen by the time) directed by Russian Radik Kudoyarov aired on Khabar and Eurasia TV channels this week.

    The documentary is timed to the 20th anniversary of the Kazakh capital Astana.

    Although it is dedicated to the anniversary of the main city of Kazakhstan, the documentary mainly centers on the key achievements of the country throughout the years of independence and the role of the First President, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    The documentary takes viewers to the times when Kazakhstan was considered the most dangerous country in the world after the collapse of the USSR due to its fourth largest nuclear arsenal. It also tells how President Nazarbayev was adamant to get rid of the arsenal and show the world Kazakhstan wants peace and stability.

    Kazakhstan needed stability to do business and attract foreign investments which helped the country become what it is today.

    The establishment of the Foreign Investors' Council, the move of the capital city from Almaty to Astana, Astana's development, the convocation of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Eurasian integration process and more topics are covered in the documentary.

