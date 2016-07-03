Two explosions rock Central Baghdad, leave at least two dozens dead

BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM - Two explosions in Baghdad have left at least 24 people dead and dozens injured, Sputniknews.com reports.

A bomb exploded in a crowded shopping area of Baghdad, leaving al least 18 people dead and 45 injured, AP reported, citing the police.



Baghdad Operations Command spokesman Brigadier General Saad Maan said that the blast was caused by a car bomb, according to the agency.



The second explosion left 6 dead and 12 injured, Sky News Arabia reported, citing the sources. A self-made explosive device went off near a market square in the Sha'ab neighbourhood in Baghdad, agency reported.



Media reported that Daesh terrorist group in its statement took responsibility for the attacks.



A source from Iraqi police told Sputnik that the first blast rocked a busy Karada district in the center of Baghdad.



Source: Sputniknews.com